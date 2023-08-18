Once again, Elon Musk has shown his support for Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American candidate running for the US presidency, indicating the tech billionaire's preference for Ramaswamy as the potential occupant of the White House in 2025.

Vivek Ramaswamy, aged 38, shared a list of ten concise statements on Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter), outlining his political and global perspectives. The ten points include declarations such as, "God is real, there are two genders, human flourishing requires fossil fuels, an open border is no border"

Elon Musk, reiterating the views expressed by the presidential hopeful, commented, "He states his beliefs clearly."

He states his beliefs clearly. https://t.co/SjpuXLCFpo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Earlier too, Musk had referred to the GOP politician as "a very promising candidate".

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur who holds degrees from both Harvard and Yale, was born to Indian parents who immigrated to the US from the state of Kerala.

GOP candidates' race tightens against Trump

In previous instances, Musk had thrown his support behind Ron DeSantis, a contender who competed against former US President Donald Trump. DeSantis had utilised a Twitter Spaces event to formally declare his candidacy for the presidential race.

Among the three Indian-American individuals vying for the top position in January, Ramaswamy, along with Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, is challenging former President Trump. Ramaswamy's confrontational language has intensified the competition within the Republican primary race in the US.

While a number of candidates are starting to direct their criticism towards Trump, the 38-year-old Indian-American has positioned himself ahead of the pursuing group by closely aligning with the frontrunner's strategies.

"I think I'm best positioned to advance our America First agenda, take it even further than Trump did, but also unite the country in the process," stated the wealthy biotech entrepreneur in a recent interview with the public broadcaster PBS.

Although Ramaswamy is trailing significantly behind Trump, seemingly facing a considerable gap, he has invested millions of his personal funds in his campaign, positioning himself to seize the lead if the anticipated nominee encounters challenges due to mounting legal issues.