Elon Musk Bats For Strict Background Check Before Firearms Sale Post Texas School Shooting

The world’s richest man Elon Musk has joined the ongoing debate on gun violence that was fuelled after the recent mass shooting incident in a school in the US state of Texas. Replying to CNBC in an email, Musk said that he believes there should be “tight background checks” prior to the sale of guns, adding that the sale of assault weapons should be limited. However, the Tesla CEO also opined that the shooters are trying to gain as much public attention as they can and he further asked why the media is “doing exactly what the mass murderers want?” The Texas shooting, which shocked the entire world, was carried out by an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos who killed 22 people in total, including 19 children.

Notably, Musk’s two major companies- the electric car maker Tesla and aerospace giant SpaceX- have their factories in Texas. It was in 2021 when Tesla was moved from California to Austin in Texas due to relatively easy business regulations and $64 million worth of local and state incentives whereas SpaceX is developing its Starbase facility in Boca Chica.

Further clarifying his stance on the matter, he said that the sale of assault rifles, like the one used in the Texas school shooting, should be limited to gun-range owners and those who live in areas of high risk. “I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk told CNBC.

Gun laws in Texas

The state of Texas, which has a Republican majority, is said to have the loosest gun laws in the US. Americans are allowed to possess firearms under the Second Amendment of their constitution which gives them the right to bear and carry guns. However, these policies are now drawing severe criticism from the voters. According to multiple media reports, state Governor Greg Abbott's decision of signing several legislations in September last year has made it even easier for residents to procure a gun.

According to the existing laws, a Texas resident needs to be above 18 years to buy firearms from a private seller. There are basically two ways to buy guns in the state, which is either privately or from a dealer with a federal firearms licence. While the law mandates federal dealers to sell handguns only to those above 21 years of age, they can sell long arms, such as a rifle or a shotgun to those above 18 years.

However, the laws for buying guns privately are much loose as they require no background checks, no permits, or no record of sales. Besides, according to the law passed on June 17, 2021, by Abbott, a person aged 21 and above can carry a handgun without a Licence to Carry permit, something which is called a "Constitutional carry," ABC News reported.

Image: AP