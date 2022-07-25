Elon Musk 'begged' For Forgiveness Post Affair With Sergey Brin's Wife Shanahan: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has triggered a range of controversies in recent months, ‘begged’ Google co-founder Sergey Brin for forgiveness after the SpaceX owner had an affair with Brin’s wife. People familiar with the incident told the Wall Street Journal that Musk pleaded for Brin’s forgiveness after being involved in an affair with Nicole Shanahan at an art festival in Miami Beach last year which also prompted Google co-founder to file for a divorce with his wife of four years.

As per the report, Brin addressed Musk’s remorse after the affair was uncovered but both Google co-founder and Tesla CEO, who were long-time friends, are still not on regular talking terms. What US media reports are calling Musk’s “hook-up”, was the reason why Brin filed for divorce with Shanahan citing “irreconcilable differences”, WSJ added.

Elon Musk’s affair with Google co-founder’s wife reportedly took place in December last year at the annual Art Basel event which is an exhibition organised by international galleries and panel discussions attended by wealthy collectors. Musk’s involvement with Shanahan at the multiday fair took place after Tesla CEO’s split with the Canadian pop singer Grimes in September 2021.

People familiar with the entire incident also revealed to WSJ that at the same time last year, Brin and Shanahan’s marriage was already facing issues linked to COVID-19 shutdowns and the responsibility of their daughter. They were separated but still living together, one person told the media outlet.

While Brin filed for divorce last year, Shanahan is now reportedly seeking over $1 billion from the Google co-founder who has the worth of $90 billion as both of them are presently undergoing the divorce mediation formalities.

Brin and Shanahan unable to strike divorce deal

In the aftermath of Musk’s affair with her, Shanahan and Brin are still unable to strike a divorce deal. The report stated that Google co-founder’s wife is seeking way more than a prenuptial agreement calls for with her lawyers saying that she signed the pact under duress while being pregnant. Brin’s lawyer, Shanahan’s spokesperson, and Elon Musk declined to comment to WSJ. Presently, Shanahan runs a foundation on reproductive justice.

