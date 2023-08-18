Elon Musk Calls US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy 'very Promising'

Elon Musk commended Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American lawmaker in the United States (US), on Thursday, who is preparing to compete against Donald Trump in the Republican primaries for the upcoming presidential elections. Musk described Ramaswamy as a "very promising candidate".

“He is a very promising candidate,” Elon Musk said on X (formerly Twitter) while referring to Ramaswamy’s interview with former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson.

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

In the meantime, Vivek Ramaswamy has been notably forthright regarding his objectives for the election campaign.

He has labelled China as the "biggest threat" confronting the US and asserted his intention to pursue a "complete disengagement" from Beijing should he attain office. Furthermore, the Republican figure has expressed his aspiration to fully re-engage in Pacific trade and establish trade partnerships with nations such as India, Japan, and South Korea.

In an interview with Fox News earlier, Ramaswamy said, “Xi Jinping is the dictator and China is the top threat that the United States faces. I think I am the clearest candidate in declaring a clear path in declaring economic independence from China. That would be the first step in our policy”.

Ramaswamy further said that he would go for a “total de-coupling” with China and ban most of the US companies from doing business in Beijing.

“I would go for total de-coupling. I would ban most US companies from doing business with China, unless and until the CCP reforms its behaviour…I think there would be short-term consequences, but I think we can make sacrifices if we know what we are sacrificing for. I also think that when you are most willing to make a sacrifice, you actually do not have to make one at all,” he said.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the 37-year-old legislator's parents emigrated to the United States from Kerala. He joins the ranks of Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, making him the third Indian-American contender poised to challenge former President Donald Trump in the upcoming primaries scheduled for January next year.

His academic journey led him to Harvard University for his undergraduate studies, and subsequently, he attained a law degree from Yale University. Ramaswamy, recognised as "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" by The New Yorker, is the author of "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam."

Ramaswamy, a second-generation Indian American, established Roivant Sciences in 2014. This venture achieved significant milestones, including spearheading the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, culminating in successful clinical trials across various disease domains and obtaining FDA-approved products. Beyond this, he has initiated other prosperous healthcare and technology enterprises. In 2022, he introduced Strive Asset Management, a novel firm aimed at refocusing companies on excellence instead of politics, thereby reinstating the voices of ordinary citizens in the American economy.

Ramaswamy is wedded to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, who serves as an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.