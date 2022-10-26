Elon Musk Enters Twitter Office With A Kitchen Sink; Declares Himself 'Chief Twit'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been quite aggressively active on the microblogging site, has again sent his followers a cryptic update by altering his bio on the social media platform. This time, he has changed his bio to "Chief Twit". Although the Oxford Dictionary defines "twit" as "a stupid person", it is more likely a reference to him finally deciding to take up the top post of the micro-blogging site and seal the $44 billion deal.

If reports are to be believed, Musk has entered the Twitter office holding what appears to be a kitchen sink. Let that sink in!

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

According to multiple media reports, Musk has pledged to close his $44 billion Twitter acquisition by Friday, October 28. This is exactly the date when the head of the Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, during his last judgement, gave a final ultimatum to both Musk and Twitter to close the deal by October 28. If he failed to close the deal, he would face a legal battle with the microblogging site.

Why did Musk's Twitter deal turn controversial?

The circumstances came after several twists and turn since the very first day when Musk proposed his intention to buy a 100 percent stake in Twitter. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform.

In June 2021, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts" -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. Confronted with the data Musk walked away from the deal. Although Twitter claimed it has around 229 million accounts, of which nearly 5 percent are fake or bots, Musk disputed the claims and asserted that 20 percent or more accounts are bogus, without contending any evidence.

Chaotic week for Musk

Subsequently, both parties landed in the court earlier this month, where Musk asked a US judge to halt an upcoming trial. Musk asked the tribunal to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial as the negotiations between the two parties have been under process. Though the Tesla CEO revitalised the takeover offer, he said his firm needed time to get the financing in order. However, the microblogging site believes Musk's arguments were an intended bluff and were meant to delay the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the head of the Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, said that Musk and Twitter have until October 28 to close the deal. On the other hand, the microblogging site contested that to proceed with the trial, saying Musk refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement. It described the world's richest man's move to delay the trial as “an invitation to further mischief and delay”.

Image: Twitter/@elonmusk/AP