Elon Musk Denies Speaking To Russian President Putin Before Posting 'Ukraine Peace Plan'

Elon Musk on Tuesday, October 11, quashed reports of having a conversation with the Russian President before posting the 'Ukraine Peace Plan'. On Twitter, replying to Sven Henrich, founder and the lead market strategist for NorthmanTrader, on his query of whether the buzz around his conversation with Putin was true, Musk said- 'No, it's not'.

"I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," said the Tesla Co-Founder, denying that it has anything to do with the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Ukraine-Russia Peace, as per Elon Musk

The Tesla CEO, who on Tuesday revived a $44 billion deal to take control of Twitter, argued in a tweet that to reach peace in Ukraine, Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia’s partial mobilization of reservists.

Musk also crossed red lines for Ukraine and its supporters by suggesting Monday that four regions Russia is moving to annex following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” denounced by the West as a sham should hold repeat votes organized by the United Nations.

Musk noted Crimea was part of Russia until it was given to Ukraine under the Soviet Union in the 1950s and said that a drawn-out war will likely not end in a resounding Ukrainian victory.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

