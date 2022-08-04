Elon Musk Dismisses Rumours Over Plans To Build Private Airport In Central Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Thursday, rejected the reports over his alleged plans to build a private airport in Central Texas. Citing Austonia, multiple media outlets reported that Musk's airport will be constructed in Bastrop for easy access to the headquarters of Tesla and The Boring Company. Besides these two companies, Texas is also home to SpaceX's Starbase facility where the company's mega-rocket Starship is being developed.

Amid a number of reports circulating over the same, Musk, while replying to a similar article, refuted the rumours and explained the impractical reason behind not building a private airport. "Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however, the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!" his tweet read.

Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022

The Austin region of the state is home to Tesla's Giga Texas factory, the new plant that opened in April this year. At the "Cyber Rodeo" event during the opening ceremony, Musk said that this factory is the biggest in terms of size in the US and will also become the most productive plant in the future.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently juggling with the Twitter lawsuit after he backed away from closing the $44 billion acquisition deal of the micro-blogging site.

Musk's responses to Twitter set to go public

Musk's responses to Twitter's lawsuit are expected to go public by late August 5. On August 3, his legal representatives sought to file a public version of their response and counterclaims in the Delaware court. Twitter lawyers, however, raised an objection to this idea saying that they needed additional time to review and possibly declassify Musk's sealed filing since it "extensively" alludes to Twitter data and internal information that was provided to the Tesla CEO.

In early July, the billionaire decided to walk away from buying Twitter citing the company's non-compliance in releasing data regarding the number of spam accounts and bots on the micro-blogging site.

Image: AP