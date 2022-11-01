Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter’s Board, Appoints Himself ‘sole Director’

Twitter's founder Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board and made himself the “sole director” of the company. Musk has removed all previous members of the board from the role and alone serves as a director for the firm, according to a new filing seen by The Independent. The action was taken as a part of Musk’s $44bn (£38bn) purchase of the company, according to that same SEC filing, which has been made public.

Tesla and SpaceX boss, who now controls Twitter after his $44 billion purchase bid, also earlier stated that he will set up a council that will review content moderation decisions, meaning that it could allow the banned accounts to be reinstated. He also fired a significant number of employees and top Twitter executives in an attempt to bring back the previously banned users under new policies.

Musk to raise the price of Twitter Blue

Reports also suggest that Musk plans to raise the price of Twitter Blue from $5 (£4.30) to $20 a month (£17), with verified users. The blue tick-verified users will be given only 90 days to sign up or lose their blue tick. Musk responded to questions from users on Twitter about the new plan for verified accounts, saying that the “whole verification process is being revamped right now”. Twitter Blue is only available in select countries and allows those who subscribe to access additional Twitter functions to be able to edit tweets after posting. Musk is now looking at subscription options as an attempt to expand Twitter’s revenue.

Musk also hinted at one approach to content moderation to his followers, suggesting that Twitter users can now choose a film-style age rating to filter out content that they do not want to consume. “Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” he wrote. “The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback." Twitter’s stock will also be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The delisting will happen on the same day as the US midterm elections.