Elon Musk Donates Over 5 Million Tesla Shares Worth $5.7 Billion To Unnamed Charity

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk donated approximately 5 million shares of the company to an unnamed charity in November last year, with the stock worth around $5.7 billion, as per a regulatory filing. The filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the donation of 5,044,000 shares on Monday.

As per the filing, the Tesla shares were donated between the time span of November 19 to November 29, 2021, but the receiver or recipients of the stocks were not named, CNN reported.

In addition to this, during the time of the donations, Tesla's stock was trading at over $1,000 per share. Further, estimating on the basis of the average of the highest as well as the lowest stated prices on the day of the transaction, the gifted Tesla shares were valued at $5.7 billion, as per CNN.

WFP executive director remarked on Musk Charities

According to the Associated Press, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, had tweeted in late October 2021 that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla shares and donate the proceeds to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) if the organisation could explain how the fund would be used to alleviate world hunger.

Indicating to the tweet, WFP executive director David Beasley noted in a statement on Tuesday that the organisation has not yet obtained anything from Musk.

"There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged. This is an amazing and great first step," Associated Press reported, citing the statement.

Musk owned 231.7 million shares of electric car and solar panel makers stock as of Dec 31

Furthermore, Musk disclosed in a separate filing that as of December 31, 2021, he owned 231.7 million shares of the electric car as well as solar panel maker’s stock, accounting for 21.2% of the company's entire worth. The amount comprises, 172.6 million shares owned by Musk's trust and options to acquire additional 59.1 million shares within 60 days of December 31.

Musk started selling the shares in November, claiming on Twitter that the funds would be used to settle his tax obligations on stock options that seem to be part of his all-stock remuneration plan. Analysts believe that he owes $10 billion to $15 billion in taxes, Associated Press reported.

He has sold almost 15 million shares worth around $16.4 billion so far. Musk had announced on Twitter that he would sell 10% of his company's stock. Musk seems close to selling 10% of his stock with the transactions in late December.

(Image: AP)