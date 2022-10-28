Elon Musk Fires Twitter Exec Who Banned Trump Amid Speculation Over His Return To Platform

Elon Musk has reportedly fired a top-level executive who was responsible for Twitter's decision to ban the ex-US president Donald Trump after the January 6 chaos at Capitol Hill. The Twitter executive in question is Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at the company. She played a crucial role in Twitter's decision to ban the sitting president of the US, as Jack Dorsey, who was the CEO of Twitter during that period, was vacationing.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated, rather clearly, what his views about the ban on Donald Trump are. “I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," said Musk back in May, speaking about Twitter's decision. Now that senior executives of Twitter are being asked to leave the company, speculation has started that the former US President might return to the platform.

Twitter, a political asset for Trump

Before his 2016 election and after that, reports by NYTimes indicate that Trump used Twitter quite aptly to communicate directly with his voter base and bypass the traditional media. Even after becoming the president, Trump kept using Twitter in a similar manner, threatening foreign nations like North Korea that, "there would be fire and fury" if the North Koreans considered attacking the US base. Trump also used Twitter to call out what he considered biased reporting in American media, which covered him in a critical manner but covered democrats in a favourable manner.

Friction between Musk and Trump

There is also some bad blood between former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Back in August, Elon Musk suggested that Trump should "sail off to the sunset" and clear the path of Ron DeSantis. DeSantis belongs to the Republican Party, the same party that Trump belongs to, and the Republican base is considering him to be the better presidential candidate than Trump, for the elections in 2024. Ron DeSantis currently serves as the governor of Florida and he too has policies that are similar to Trump's. According to the Economist, people who prefer DeSantis believe that DeSantis is a more focused and competent version of Trump. After Musk's apparent preference for DeSantis over Trump, Trump said that he could have made Musk beg in front of him. Trump currently uses his own platform named "Truth Social" for communication, a platform apparently dedicated to free speech where criticism of Trump is not allowed, as per a report by Jemima Kelly for the Financial Times.