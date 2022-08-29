Last Updated:

Elon Musk Loses 9 Kg Without Going To Gym, Reveals His Secret To 'feel Healthier'

World richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is often seen in trending sections for his unscientific tweets, this time, hit headlines for "healthy" reasons.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Elon Musk

Image: AP


World richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is often seen in trending sections for his unscientific tweets, this time, caused a stir on social media for "healthy" reasons. In his latest Twitter post, Musk revealed that he has recently lost nearly 9kg of weight and shared his key diet plan to achieve the target. The Chief Engineer at SpaceX,  who once said he is fond of eating delicious food and does not like to work out anyway, has finally lost his weight to maintain a good physique and revealed the reason behind the same.

Earlier, in an interview, Elon Musk had said, "I gotta work out and be in better shape...I actually don't really like working out, but I gotta do it," after his father commented on his topless body while on a yacht in Greece this summer. Tesla CEO's father, Erroll Musk had said, "Elon is strongly built but he’s been eating badly". Erroll recommended his son take a weight loss pill called Garcinia Cambogia, in order to shed his fat swiftly.

Following his father's remarks on his "fat" body, Musk took the criticism positively and said, "I gotta work out and be in better shape, I actually don’t really like working out, but I gotta do it," according to Breakingblog.com. However, instead of working out, Musk revealed he did not go to the gym for a proper workout but rather kept intermittent fasting. According to Musk, by applying the technique of periodically fasting, he is now feeling better.

READ | Elon Musk's rare pics among items being auctioned by ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne; See

"On the advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier and added the Zero fasting app is quite good," he wrote on Twitter.

Image: Twitter/@elonmusk

Here's how SpaceX founder lost his weight 

Meanwhile, one of his Twitter followers questioned the billionaire, "How many lbs (pounds) have you lost? Sub 800 calories a day does wonders & the cravings go away too after a few days". To this, the world's richest man responded, "Over 20 lbs (9.07 kilos) down from my (unhealthy) peak weight". While another netizen enquired whether Musk is following a proper workout, he replied positively and said, "Yeah, I lift a little". Earlier during an interview with "The Joe Rogan Experience", he acknowledged that he had a personal trainer but he rarely works out.

READ | Elon Musk shares glimpse of SpaceX's Starship booster at launch pad ahead of crucial test
Image: Twitter/@elonmusk
Image: Twitter/@elonmusk
Image: Twitter/@elonmusk

 

Image: AP
 

READ | Mark Zuckerberg 'not competent' to lead Metaverse, says Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes
READ | Elon Musk's mother says she 'sleeps in the garage' when visiting her son in Texas
READ | Will Tesla cars connect to internet via Starlink satellites? 'Yes,' says Elon Musk
First Published:
COMMENT