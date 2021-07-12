Last Updated:

Elon Musk Met Branson Before Spaceflight, Netizens Gush Over Possible 'future Partnership'

As British billionaire Richard Branson jetted off to space, he was bestowed good wishes on his flight by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. On July 11, Branson flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime”. Before his spaceflight, Branson took to Twitter and shared a picture with his “friend” Musk and said, “big day ahead”. 

A day before the spaceflight, Musk had congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico to watch the Virgin Galactic flight jet out to outer space. “Will see you there to wish you the best," SpaceX CEO had tweeted out his support for Branson. Then, on Sunday, Musk, true to his word, appeared standing alongside Branson in the former’s house. While taking to Twitter, the British billionaire shared the image with Musk and even said that he is feeling excited and ready for the launch. 

'Two legends inspiring generations' 

Following the social media post, netizens were excited to see the duo sharing moment before Branson’s much-coveted space flight. While one user wrote, “two legends together inspiring generations to dream,” another said, “may the winds and space gods be with you”. “Awesome to see two heroes in one pic; the ultimate earthling crossover,” added third. “Very cool to see all the space guys come together and not be divided,” said fourth. 

Virgin Galactic's successful spaceflight 

Meanwhile, VSS Unity 22 flight took off on Sunday carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. Branson was accompanied by five other passengers including Indian-born Sirisha Bandla, in what Branson has touted as the beginning of space tourism. The WhiteKnight aircraft, VMS Eve, carried the rocket-powered spaceship VSS Unity. The trip proceeded without drama, and touchdown occurred at around 9:40 am Mountain Time, about an hour after take-off.

It reached a peak altitude of around 85 kilometres - beyond the boundary of space, according to the US - allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature. The mission's success means that Branson has beaten fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos in the race to be the first tycoon to cross the final frontier in a ship built by a company he founded. “Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far," Branson said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

