Elon Musk Met Branson Before Spaceflight, Netizens Gush Over Possible 'future Partnership'

As British billionaire Richard Branson jetted off to space, he was bestowed good wishes on his flight by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. On July 11, Branson flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime”. Before his spaceflight, Branson took to Twitter and shared a picture with his “friend” Musk and said, “big day ahead”.

A day before the spaceflight, Musk had congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico to watch the Virgin Galactic flight jet out to outer space. “Will see you there to wish you the best," SpaceX CEO had tweeted out his support for Branson. Then, on Sunday, Musk, true to his word, appeared standing alongside Branson in the former’s house. While taking to Twitter, the British billionaire shared the image with Musk and even said that he is feeling excited and ready for the launch.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.



Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

'Two legends inspiring generations'

Following the social media post, netizens were excited to see the duo sharing moment before Branson’s much-coveted space flight. While one user wrote, “two legends together inspiring generations to dream,” another said, “may the winds and space gods be with you”. “Awesome to see two heroes in one pic; the ultimate earthling crossover,” added third. “Very cool to see all the space guys come together and not be divided,” said fourth.

Two legends together inspiring generations to dream! Have an amazing safe trip to space Richard! Perhaps an exciting future partnership to create hypersonic electric flight with Elon! — Steve (@MewesSteve) July 11, 2021

Thank you both for your contribution for our future! Few people will understand, but you know the mission you received! Go On! — T@S (@Tommy_Salomoni) July 12, 2021

Two great personalities in one frame — 🆁🅺 (@TheRishiK) July 11, 2021

This is really cool. Love shared between competitors on the same journey @elonmusk .

God Speed @richardbranson https://t.co/nAwCyC0VuJ — TreDteniou (@TreDteniou) July 11, 2021

Possibly the 2 greatest men in the world. The leadership and strength of will are simply amazing. Thank you for bringing back space travel and exploration. May the stars be your guiding light and luck always be on your side. @richardbranson @elonmusk #savetheplanet #space https://t.co/bFf62zE9Ah — MissBe (@MissBehaving777) July 11, 2021

Virgin Galactic's successful spaceflight

Meanwhile, VSS Unity 22 flight took off on Sunday carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. Branson was accompanied by five other passengers including Indian-born Sirisha Bandla, in what Branson has touted as the beginning of space tourism. The WhiteKnight aircraft, VMS Eve, carried the rocket-powered spaceship VSS Unity. The trip proceeded without drama, and touchdown occurred at around 9:40 am Mountain Time, about an hour after take-off.

It reached a peak altitude of around 85 kilometres - beyond the boundary of space, according to the US - allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature. The mission's success means that Branson has beaten fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos in the race to be the first tycoon to cross the final frontier in a ship built by a company he founded. “Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far," Branson said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

(Image: Twitter)