Elon Musk Mocks 'copy Cat' Mark Zuckerberg As Meta Plans To Launch Twitter-like Platform

Tech giant Meta's latest plans to roll out a social network similar to Twitter do not sit right with Elon Musk, who tauntingly said on Sunday that it is a blatant imitation of his moves. The saga began when 'Daily Loud', an account on Twitter, shared a tweet that read: "Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta exploring plans to launch a rival to Twitter."

Reacting to this, software engineer Billy Markus, known by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, asked: "Why tho? is he like people are mad at Elon musk, I'll make an alternative because everyone loves me and Facebook so much." Entering the conversation, Musk responded, "Copy," with an emoji of a cat.

The Twitter CEO's remarks quickly garnered more than 11,500 likes and several comments. "See this is what I'm talking about. Mark Zuckerberg can't match this energy," wrote one user. "Copy Paste," joked another. "Maybe zucker can build ev and rockets too," wrote a third user.

Meta planning to launch new social network

Musk's dig at Zuckerberg comes just a day after a spokesperson for Meta told Variety that the company is looking into the prospect of launching "a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates." "We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the spokesperson added.

While Musk might have just noticed it, Meta has had a history of mimicking Twitter's plans. Last month, it launched Meta Verified, a paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram which is similar to Twitter Blue, offering users features like blue ticks, protection from impersonation and more account visibility. "We want to make it easier for people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook," the company said in a description of the service.