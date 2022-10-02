Last Updated:

Elon Musk, Others Slam US VP Harris For Saying Hurricane Ian Aid Will Be ‘based On Equity’

After US VP declared that race and income might be a deciding factor on where disaster aid and resources would go,  anger and backlash poured on social media.

US Vice President Kamala Harris this week made yet another speech fiasco, attracting widespread backlash after she claimed that the federal Hurricane Ian relief would be based on “equity” and that the Biden administration will prioritise people in “communities of colour." During an interview with Indian-origin Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, Harris claimed that people of colour and low-income communities were the most affected by natural disasters. She then went on to justify that the hurricane relief shall be prioritised “based on equity.”

“It is our lowest income communities and our communities of colour that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making," US Vice President said, appearing to discriminate on who would have been most impacted from the devastating hurricane, basis the skin colour. 

“And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity. Understanding that we fight for equality, but we also have to fight for equity," she added.

Tesla CEO, Florida Gov others respond

After US VP declared that race and income might be a deciding factor on where the disaster aid and resources would go,  anger and backlash poured on social media, including from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office. His director, Christina Pushaw, tweeted, “This is false. VP‘s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, also agreed that the funding must be rolled out on the basis of who among the citizens might be in most need. “Should be according to the greatest need, not race or anything else," Musk wrote. "Real people don’t talk like this," Sadanand Dhume, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute wrote online. “If a hurricane hits a state, we should expect the government to help all those affected: black, brown white, purple, green,” he stressed. 

Harris' response was, in fact, unrelatable as she was questioned about climate change and specifically its impact on the poorer countries. "The global implications of emissions, the poorest countries are affected the most, they contribute the least…So how should voters in the US feel about the administration’s long-term goals when it comes to being an international influencer on this topic?” Chopra asked. US VP's response, however, prompted US state authorities to ask for clarification. 

