Elon Musk Paving Way For Major Potential Harm By Deleting Blue Ticks On Twitter, Says AOC

US representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, has hit out at Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for stripping the users of their blue ticks over non-payment for the service. Scores of prominent personalities including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, and actor Shahrukh Khan, several journalists, politicians, and celebrities worldwide lost their blue verified checkmark as Musk made the tick a service that can only be availed via monthly payment subscription after he purchased the microblogging site.

Paving way for 'major potential harm': AOC to Musk

On Thursday, AOC hit out at Tesla and SpaceX boss for paving the way “for major potential harm” as he removed the verification marks. Musk had previously announced that those who wished to retain their blue ticks should now start to pay $8 to the company per month or lose the verification status. AOC, at the time, had boycotted the move, as she tweeted: “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/mo subscription plan."

The Congresswoman also shared the screengrab of the two political Twitter accounts of @nycgov and @NYC_GOVERNMENT, both claiming to be the official handles. Pointing at the confusion that Twitter's removal of the blue mark has caused, AOC tweeted, “Jokes aside, this is setting the stage for major potential harm when a natural disaster hits and no one knows what agencies, reporters, or outlets are real." Furthermore, she added, “Not long ago we had major flash floods. We had to mobilize trusted info fast to save lives. Today just made that harder.”

AOC, Musk trade barbs over Blue tick policy

This wouldn't be the first time that Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk have traded barbs online. The congresswoman previously alleged that Musk meddled with her Twitter account. “Yo [Elon Musk] while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?” she tweeted. “What can I say? It was a naked abuse of power," said the Twitter CEO. Musk sarcastically referred to AOC's statement made in March when he suspended scores of journalists' accounts who gave him negative press.

“I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you,” the Democratic lawmaker tweeted. “As someone who has been subject to real and dangerous plots, I do get it. I didn’t have security and have experienced many scary incidents,” she added. “In fact, many of the right-wing outlets you now elevate published photos of my home, car, etc. At a certain point, you gotta disconnect. Maybe try putting down your phone,” AOC further added. Musk replied, "You first lol."