Elon Musk Plans To Build Own Texas Utopia Town For His Employees

Elon Musk has planned to build his own town on the newly purchased pasture and farmland outside of Austin, Texas, as per the entities who are associated with him and his companies, reported Wall Street Journal on Thursday. According to the WSJ report, at least 3,500 acres of land have been purchased by the entities near Austin and have been in the process of incorporating a town called Snailbrook. Why has Elon Musk Town been named Snailbrook? The name comes from a reference to the mascot of Musk’s tunneling firm, the Boring Company.

The very idea of Musk town has been described "as a vision sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River" by the employees of his company. However, Twitter CEO, Musk hopes that after the town has been built, his employees could live and work in Snailbrook which would also improve the employees' efficiency. According to deeds and other land records and people familiar with the project, Elon Musk has acquired thousands of acres of land in Texas. This news comes after Elon Musk announced that he would move Tesla’s headquarters and his personal residence from California to Texas in 2020 and blamed frustrations with California’s coronavirus-related restrictions.

Elon Musk' Texas Utopia Town - Snailbrook

The report by WSJ has cited deeds and other land records and county emails, internal company communications, state licensing records, and interviews with land owners and city and county officials. The Snailbrook town would include plans to build more than 100 homes, as well as a neighborhood that would feature a pool and outdoor sports area. Usually, the tech companies do offer numerous amenities on campus to recruit workers and sometimes incentivise them to work for longer hours. There might be a possibility that this would give more say over how things are run. Last year, a new Gigafactory manufacturing facility in Austin has been opened by Musk's Tesla. His two other companies, SpaceX and Boring Co, have facilities in Texas. According to a February report from the Austin American Statesman, Boring Co has been in talks with Austin about the possibility of building tunnels in the town. Further, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would hold a meeting on the plans for a wastewater treatment plant on the same site, as per the public announcement of the meeting, reported CNN.

