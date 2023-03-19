Elon Musk Predicts 'landslide Victory' For Ex-President Donald Trump If Latter Is Indicted

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has predicted that if former United States President Donald Trump is indicted by Manhattan prosecutors, he will be re-elected in a "landslide victory". Musk made the comment in response to reports that Trump may be charged as early as next week. Musk tweeted on the microblogging site that "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory".

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory March 18, 2023

It is worth noting that Musk's comments were made in response to a Fox News report that discussed the possibility of Trump being "cuffed", "fingerprinted and processed" and "escorted into the courtroom."

On his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump posted a message stating that he anticipates being imprisoned on Tuesday and urged his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back". He claimed that the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which he considers to be corrupt and highly political, was leaking information illegally. Trump referred to himself as the leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America who will be arrested the following week. He concluded his message by stating that the country was being destroyed while people watched and urged his supporters to protest repeatedly to save America.

(Image: AP)

The Independent reported that if Trump was indicted by the Manhattan district attorney, he would be the first former US president to be charged with a crime. A spokesperson for Trump reportedly emphasised that there was currently no specific information on when such an indictment may occur. "There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA's office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!" the spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Even as Trump’s lawyer and spokesperson said there had been no communication from prosecutors, Trump declared in a post on his social media platform that he expects to be taken into custody on Tuesday.

His message seemed designed to preempt a formal announcement from prosecutors and to galvanise outrage from his base of supporters in advance of widely anticipated charges. Within hours, his campaign was sending fundraising solicitations to his supporters, while influential Republicans in Congress and even some declared and potential rival candidates issued statements in his defence.

In a later post that went beyond simply exhorting loyalists to protest about his legal peril, the 2024 presidential candidate directed his overarching ire in all capital letters at the Biden administration and raised the prospect of civil unrest: “IT’S TIME!!!” he wrote. “WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

(with AP inputs)