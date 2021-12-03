Last Updated:

Elon Musk Proposes Age Limit For Political Office Seekers; 'a Number Just Below 70'

Elon Musk on Thursday wrote about political qualifications and suggested that the age limit to run for office should be a number below 70.

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday proposed setting an age limit for people who want to run for political office. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote about political qualifications and suggested that the age limit to run for office should be a number below 70.

Following Musk’s post, several social media users appeared to appreciate his statement. “If we have a minimum age limit, then we should most definitely have a maximum age limit,” wrote one user. “Let’s make a rule that only people who own #dogecoin are allowed to run for political office,” jokingly wrote another. Some users even suggested that the age limit should be set to 50. 

Musk’s dig at Bernie Sanders 

Meanwhile, it is believed that Musk’s recent tweet was a dig at US Senator Bernie Sanders, who is 80-years-old. Last month, the SpaceX CEO even got into a Twitter spat with Sanders over tax policies for the affluent. The Vermont senator had said that the nation should demand extremely wealthy to pay their fair share. 

To this, Musk replied saying, “I keep forgetting they you’re still alive,” presumably taking a jab at Sanders’ age. Earlier this year, Musk and Sanders even went head to head about how much money should be spent on space explorations. 

Overall, it is to mention that if an age limit were to be enacted into a US law then it would prohibit political figures such as Sanders and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from running for office. Former US President Donald Trump, who is 75-years-old, would also be excluded under the rule. President Joe Biden, 80, would also be barred from running for office. 

