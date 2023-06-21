Elon Musk Reacts To Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Claims Against Indian Govt

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi at the New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday (local time), commented on Twiiter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's recent comments against the conduct of India's government in regard to the social media platform's policies.

Last week, Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, claimed in an interview that Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts, a charge rubbished by the government.

"I don't know what he said," said Elon Musk on being asked about Jack Dorsey's statement adding that Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments.

"If we don't obey the local government laws, we will get shut down," said Musk.

Musk emphasised the importance of staying "close to the laws in any given country," adding that "it is impossible to do more than that or we will be blocked and our people will be arrested."

The Twitter CEO accepted that there were different rules and regulations in different forms of government and that "one cannot just apply America to us".

Twitter doesn't have any choice but to obey the local governments; if we don't obey the laws, we will have to shut down: Elon Musk reacts to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims against the Indian government. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/7Iwd3jhNir #ModiInAmerica… pic.twitter.com/BnPD4xicRz — Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023

"We will do the best to revive the freest speech possible under the law," he concluded.

The tech billionaire said he was looking forward to a potential visit to India after being invited by PM Modi.

Indian govt rubbishes Dorsey's claims

The "false" allegations made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were an attempt to cover up past misdeeds and Twitter's internal communications had exposed that the platform was "misused and there was bias and tinkering”, India's Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said last week.

Thakur said many "foreign forces" get active at the time of elections to vitiate the democratic process and build tension, but such attempts have failed in the past and would not succeed in the future also.

"Such elements within the country and abroad will never be able to destabilise the nation which is being led by a strong leader," the minister told reporters.