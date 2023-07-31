Elon Musk Reinstates Rapper Kanye West’s Twitter Account After 8-month Ban Over An Image

CEO Elon Musk has reinstated American rapper Kanye West’s account on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. Kanye, who now identifies with just 'Ye' is back on the social media platform after almost an eight-month-long suspension. Ye's Twitter handle was suspended after he tweeted an image of a swastika interlaced with a star of David. Musk removed Ye off Twitter “for incitement to violence." The American singer and rapper tweeted the image just hours after he appeared in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he sparked outrage by declaring his “love” of Nazis and admiration for the German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

'I tried my best..' Musk on suspension

Ye had posted the controversial picture that showed a swastika and the Star of David blended with a caption: “Love everyone #lovespeech.” The rapper-producer and designer has also embarked on a spree of antisemitic rants on social media. In October, last year, he tweeted that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people resulting in his account being locked for several days. Almost a fortnight after his account was reinstated, Ye praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. He then posted the swastika image.

As his account was suspended, Musk, the free speech absolutist, tweeted: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”It is being reported that even as Ye is back on Twitter, he will not be able to monetise his account. The rapper gave reassurances to the platform that he would not violate the guidelines by posting antisemitic or harmful comments. A Twitter user had told Musk to “fix Kanye please."

The tech billionaire revealed that he had initially attempted to keep West on the platform, but his offensive posts have violated Twitter’s policies. Musk clarified the speculations that Ye's account was suspended as he had earlier posted a picture of Musk from times that the Tesla CEO had gained weight. “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!” Musk wrote.