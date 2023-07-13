Elon Musk Says China Ready To Write Rules On AI As Billionaire Launches New 'xAI' Project

During an audio interview on Twitter Spaces with United States (US) lawmakers, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, expressed his positive perspective on China's future and expressed his belief that the communist nation is prepared to contribute to the formulation of global regulations for artificial intelligence. Musk stated that China demonstrates positive intentions regarding emerging technologies.

“I’m kind of pro-China,” Musk said. “And I know this makes it sound like ‘Well, do you have all these vested interests in China?’ I’m like, I have some vested interests in China but honestly, I think China is underrated and I think the people of China are really awesome and there’s a lot of positive energy there.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and leader of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, expressed skepticism towards Musk's endorsement of the communist country. Gallagher conveyed his belief that China aligns with "team genocidal communism" rather than "team humanity" during his interaction with Musk, reported Washington Times.

It is noteworthy that Rep. Ro Khanna, the committee's highest-ranking Democrat representing Silicon Valley, collaborates with Gallagher in countering China's global aggression.

In their bipartisan collaboration, both Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Mike Gallagher conducted an interview with Musk, focusing on his views regarding China and his perspective on the future of AI. Specifically, Khanna questioned Musk about his stance on China's potential participation in cooperative endeavors to establish regulations for AI.

“My understanding from the conversations that I had in China was that China is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework regarding AI regulation,” Musk said.

On May 30, the billionaire entrepreneur who oversees Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX paid a visit to Beijing where he had a meeting with China's foreign minister. Following the relaxation of restrictions by the communist government on foreign businesses, Tesla took advantage of the opportunity and established the first fully foreign-owned automobile factory in China in 2019.

Musk praises China, launches new AI project

Musk's positive remarks about China and his willingness to involve the country in the AI sector coincide with his launch of a new AI project. Musk took to Twitter to endorse the AI startup, stating that the "xAI" team would be dedicated to "understand reality". Despite benefiting from AI tools in his various ventures, including social media, automotive, and space exploration, the tech mogul expressed concerns to Gallagher and Khanna about the potential catastrophic consequences of an AI doomsday scenario for the United States.

“It’s actually important for us to worry about a Terminator future in order to avoid a Terminator future,” Musk told the lawmakers.

Musk portrayed China as a country ready to assist in preventing widespread destruction. It is worth noting that his optimistic perspective on China follows the global COVID-19 pandemic, which the US intelligence community determined originated from an incident in November 2019 in Wuhan, China, and subsequently spread worldwide.

Expressing skepticism, Gallagher questioned the potential of the Chinese Communist Party to serve as a productive collaborator in the field of AI, considering its recent history.

“In what other international framework have they been a constructive actor?” Gallagher said. “For a decade, our experts made the case for sharing cutting-edge, gain-of-function research with China and that turned out to be a total, pandemic-level disaster.”

The Wisconsin Republican said he anticipated Beijing would look in the near term to use AI to implement “total techno totalitarian control.”