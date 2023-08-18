Elon Musk Says Tesla And Starlink 'doing Their Best' To Help Hawaii Post Deadly Wildfires

American billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that all his companies are “doing their best” to help Hawaii recover from the devastating wildfires that have killed over a hundred people. The business mogul took to his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to extend his support in the recovery operation.

In an effort to help the victims in the region, Space X is deploying Starlink satellites to help restore internet connectivity on the island. While the historic wildfire killed at least 110 people, the region of Maui is now on the road to recovery as authorities reopen public schools and resume traffic.

Meanwhile, Musk's internet company Starlink shared that they are working to restore internet connectivity in the region. “To help provide connectivity in Maui, the Starlink team has shipped and distributed more than 650 kits to 40+ organizations on the island supporting recovery efforts,” the company stated on X and shared the images of Red Lighting Disaster Relief setting up the Starlink WiFi.

Tesla & SpaceX/Starlink doing our best to be helpful to Hawaii — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2023

To help provide connectivity in Maui, the Starlink team has shipped and distributed more than 650 kits to 40+ organizations on the island supporting recovery efforts https://t.co/nO62ihDxx5 — Starlink (@Starlink) August 16, 2023

What do the Starlink kits entail?

Musk’s Starlink provides internet services to its users through a constellation of satellites in lower Earth orbit. According to Fox News, the Starlink kit includes pre-connected equipment that can be installed or mounted near ground level to establish a connection and provide internet service. The devastating Maui wildfires are now touted as the deadliest fire that has occurred in the United States in more than a century.

While the death toll stands at 110 people, over 1,300 people remain missing as the rescue and recovery operations are taking place simultaneously. The wildfires have caused heavy devastation to Hawaii’s infrastructure. More than 2,200 structures — including many homes and businesses -- were left in shambles and the economic cost of the disaster is estimated between $3.5 billion and $7 billion, a figure that includes both property damage and output loss, Fox News reported.