Elon Musk Shows Empathic Side In Emails With Father Of Crash Victim: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well-known for his revolutionary ideas, abrasive management style, and controversial tweets, but this time he made headlines for his empathic nature. "There's nothing worse than losing a child," Musk writes in an email to the father of a teen who died in a horrific Tesla collision in 2018, Bloomberg reported citing court records. Emails between the tech mogul and the father of the teen provide a unique look at Musk's personal engagement in customer relations in the aftermath of a tragic event.

"My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk said of his son Nevada Alexander Musk, who died at the age of ten weeks. Musk exchanged emails with James Riley, whose son Barrett was driving a Tesla Model S when he lost control at 116 mph and smashed into a concrete wall of a house in Florida on May 8, 2018. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and Barrett along with his friend was killed in the accident, the report stated.

Tesla released software upgrade to its speed restriction function

The email exchange was revealed in a recent court filing in a wrongful death claim involving a different Tesla crash. In the said case, a lawyer is attempting to persuade the court to ask Musk to testify about Tesla's Autopilot assisted-driving system. Musk had also complied with Riley's request that Tesla to adjust a programmed feature to make it easier for parents to limit the maximum speed a Tesla may reach. Tesla released a software upgrade to its speed restriction function in June 2018, allowing drivers to choose the maximum speed between 50 and 90 mph using a four-digit PIN on the car's smartphone app or user interface.

Riley filed product liability lawsuit against Tesla

The owner's manual was revised to state that the function was dedicated to Barrett's memory. Riley wrote to Musk on May 31, 2018, saying, "I have never asked for recognition for anything in my life, but it would be wonderful to acknowledge that Barrett and Edgar's loss resulted in the enhanced safety of others," Bloomberg reported. Riley also filed a product liability lawsuit against Tesla in a Florida federal court almost two years after the email exchange. According to the complaint, his Tesla vehicle's lithium-ion batteries exploded into an uncontrollable and fatal fire following the accident.

Image: Unsplash/AP