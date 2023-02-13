Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to sit next to fellow billionaire Rupert Murdoch did not sit right with users on social media, who spotted the duo together on Sunday at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, the venue of the Super Bowl. While most of the camera attention was on pop icon Rihanna and her electrifying performance during the halftime show, cameras also captured the two business moguls occupying two prime seats next to each other.

Soon after, internet users took to social media platforms to share their opinions on 51-year-old Musk and 91-year-old Murdoch getting along with each other. “@elonmusk bans journalists from twitter, attacks the press, then sits next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. He’s a real life super villain (minus the powers and intellect),” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Any claims of serving truth or free speech or “the light of consciousness” or being anti-elite or a populist are very, very hard to defend when you choose to sit next to Rupert Murdoch,” wrote another. “Elon Musk with Rupert Murdoch. I can’t think of a worse duo,” wrote a third user.

.@elonmusk bans journalists from twitter, attacks the press, then sits next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. He’s a real life super villain (minus the powers and intellect). pic.twitter.com/dtZrbEjC4Q — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk with Rupert Murdoch.



I can’t think of a worse duo. pic.twitter.com/f13FdEWZoG — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk went to World Cup with the Saudi royals, the Super Bowl with Rupert Murdoch, and is currently planning a trip to the Kentucky Derby with Vladimir Putin — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch sitting together at the Super Bowl. Two fascists in a pod. pic.twitter.com/uo5ka144gy — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) February 13, 2023

Birds of a feather flock together🪶 https://t.co/ppW19alJZX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

AOC reacts to Musk and Murdoch sitting together, Twitter boss makes a joke

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known to engage in bitter spats with Musk, also reacted to the two billionaires sitting together and talking. “Birds of a feather flock together,” she tweeted in response to a picture of Musk and Murdoch at Sunday's event.

As the comments continued pouring in, Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet by Grit Capital CEO Genevieve Roch-Decter, who asked users to jokingly give “wrong answers only” about what Musk and Murdoch were talking about during the show. Weighing in, Musk quipped “Dogecoin.” According to financial media outlet Benzinga, the billionaire’s one-worded mention of the cryptocurrency led to it rising by 3.6 percent to $0.085.