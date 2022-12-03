Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account After He Share Nazi Hakenkreuz

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday suspended rapper Kanye West known as rapper Ye’s account after he shared an image of a Nazi Hakenkreuz dubbed as a swastika combined with the Star of David, in breach of Twitter's rules. Ye was accused of "inciting violence" over a series of offensive antisemitic tweets, and musk was asked by a user to "fix Kanye". West had "violated our rule against incitement to violence", Musk tweeted."Account will be suspended," he wrote.

West says he 'likes Adolf Hitler'

West shared the Nazi symbol after his interview with the US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. With his face covered in a black mask, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and ranted other erratic things about sin, pornography, and the devil. The Head of the UK's Holocaust Educational Trust slammed West's recent antisemitic views as "repulsive and sickening". "These comments mixed with his high profile and huge following have dangerous consequences," chief executive Karen Pollock reportedly said. Ye's recent series of antisemitic and racist remarks prompted the clothing brand Adidas to cut ties with him.

Before his account was suspended, Ye posted a series of strange tweets including text message exchanges between himself and the Tesla CEO. Among other tweets, he praised Balenciaga, the clothing brand accused of depicting child pornography in its recent ad campaign. Ye then ended up posting a picture of a swastika merged with a Star of David.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted.

Ye took to Donald Trump's Truth Social where he later posted another picture showing a notification that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours. Musk, the free speech absolutist, said that Ye had been suspended, giving the first-ever view of how far he was willing to take the content moderation changes. In further clarification, Musk tweeted, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!” He also wrote the acronym “FAFO” which stands for “Fuck around and find out.”