Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Jeff Bezos; 'Spend Less Time In Hot Tub, Party Less & Work More'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday gave a piece of advice to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he targetted his top rival and billionaire Bill Gates in a series of tweets. Musk said that the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos must “party less, and work more” if he wants to get to orbit. The SpaceX CEO was responding to a tweet from a user on the platform who enquired if Bezos was “generally a good person.” SpaceX founder replied that while Bezos was "fine, I guess", " he needed to spend less time in the hot tub."

This would be the second time that Musk suggested Bezos to spend "less time in hot tub." SpaceX CEO had earlier at an interview said that Amazon's Bezos has "reasonably good engineering aptitude," but he "does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering."

"[He] does take himself a bit too seriously," Musk added of Bezos spraking to FT. "In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."

Musk's interveiw was published just three days after Blue Origin sent a crewed mission to space. Blue Origin also filed a 50-page complaint to the Government Accountability Office, holding NASA accountable after it awarded a $2.89 billion contract signed on April 16 to transport astronauts to the moon to SpaceX. The contract involves construction of a lunar lander that will put humans on the Moon for the first time since December 1972.

Musk also took a swipe at Amazon boss sharing Blue Origin moon-lander prototype on Twitter that was edited to read "blue balls."

Musk launches poll on trust in billionaires vs politicians

The world's richest man worth $206.0 bn had launched a poll asking his 95.6 million fans whethe they trust "politicians" or "billionaires" less. An estimated 76% of the total 3.4 million respondents voted for "politicians." He had earlier traded barbs with Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, arguing that people placed more trust in billionaires than politicians. Some if Musk's followers instead asked his opinion of other billionaires. It was then that a fan popped up a question about Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Conservative author Brigette Gamble meanwhile responded that she did not trust billionnaire Bill Gates. To this SpaceX's Musk sarcastically replied, "Since Gates still has a multi-billion dollar short position against Tesla while claiming to help with global warming, I guess I have some trust issues with him too." Musk had often tweeted that Microsoft so-founder wasn't serious about fighting climate change. He then elaborated that short was "$500M, but then Tesla went up a lot, so now it's $1.5B to $2B to close it out." Elon Musk's Tesla Inc's shares spiked more than 7% on Friday this week to $759.63.

There has been a tug of war in the space race between the Amazon founder bezos who aims to launch humans to moon via his company Blue Origin, and SpaceX's Musk who aims to send humanity to Mars. The rival companies' CEO have also reportedly argued in private for over 15-years. The rivalry started in 2004 when both Blue Origin and SpaceX were discussing the reusable rocket ambitions, and Bezos had reportedly dismissed Musk's advice.

"I actually did my best to give good advice, which he largely ignored," Musk said after the meeting, reveals Christian Davenport's book, The Space Barons. The only time Amazon and Tesla boss found a common ground was in April this year, when Musk after he sent a proposal to purchase Twitter said that he was seriously considering converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Bezos suggested that h should "do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer."