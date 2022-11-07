Elon Musk Tells Americans How To Vote; Wants Different Parties In White House & US House

Days after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk on Monday, November 7, broadcasted a political message in view of the midterm election cycle on the microblogging site. Musk, forth the 'independent-minded voters', highlighted how shared power 'curbs the worst excesses of both parties'. The Twitter chief, therefore, recommended voting for a Republican Congress, 'given that the Presidency is Democratic'.

While he's not gone to the extent of declaring allegiance to any party in general, his political stand that the President's party and the majority party in the House should be different is naive at best and in practical terms, tantamount to saying that a permanent lock jam is the solution to power excesses.

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

American electoral politics have been dominated by two major political parties since shortly after the founding of the republic of the United States of America. In the US, these two parties are the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Other parties, often generally termed “third parties”, in the U.S. include The Green Party, Libertarians, Constitution Party and Natural Law Party.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!" he said, in the following tweet.

Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk takes a U-turn?

Interestingly, 7 months back, i.e., in April, when Musk had not taken control of Twitter, he had a different view about discussing politics on the microblogging site. "For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he had said.

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

What are the US midterm elections?

The midterm elections are held every two years- thus falling into the middle of the president's four-year term of office- which is why they are called midterm elections. The midterm elections are for Congress which is made up of two parts in the United States- the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the elections, all of the House of Representatives-- i.e., 435/ 435 seats-- while 1/3rd of the Senate--35/100 seats-- go for polls.