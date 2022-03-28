Elon Musk Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Ponders Over Its Mutations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He, however, mentioned that he doesn't have major symptoms. In a reference to Greek mythology, the Billionaire termed Covid as the virus of Theseus and asked how many gene changes need to take place before it's not COVID-19 anymore. Musk revealed on his official Twitter handle that he has been tested positive. "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many genes change before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," read the caption of the tweet.

Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.



How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore?



I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

Previously, Musk questioned the exactness of COVID-19 tests in November 2020 after asserting that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day. He then said, he "most likely" had a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He tweeted, “Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise since a coronavirus is a type of cold.” He did not cite whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020

Elon Musk cites need for a different Social Media Platform

Meanwhile, Musk indicated the need for a new social media platform, in another tweet shared on March 27. This was when a Twitter user, named Pranay Pothole asked the Tesla CEO by tweeting, "Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist of an open-source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed". Answering the question, Musk said he is thinking about it, "Am giving serious thought to this," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Coming back to his COVID diagnosis, netizens were concerned about the health of the Billionaire as they wished for him to get well soon. "May you heal soon and continue to have no real symptoms", one of the users expressed. Many users were concerned for Elon's heath, "Glad you are vaccinated. Who knows if those symptoms would have been mild then", commented the other. "I wish I could help you feel better", the third user wrote.

(Image: AP)