Elon Musk's 2018 Tweet Violates Law, Must Be Deleted: US Labor Board

A US court, on March 25, ruled against Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk stating that he had committed a series of violations of the National Labour Relations Act. This came in the context of a tweet that Musk had made in 2018 wherein he threatened his employees of losing stock options in case they formed a union. On Thursday, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in its verdict, said that the tweet was “illegal” and must be deleted.

What did Musk say?

Taking to Twitter in May 2018, Elon Musk had said that there was no stopping if the company’s employees’ voted for a union. However, he had said that in case they would do so, they would not be obliged to pay hefty union dues but also lose up stock options. “Our safety record is 2X better than when the plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare,” he had said.

The NLRB has also ordered the electric car manufacturer to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities and include language that says "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive." Additionally, the board also directed Tesla to offer one former employee reinstatement as well as to rescind 2017 rules that prohibited distributing union literature in its parking lot on non-work time. It also asked the company to nix other rules that barred the distribution of union stickers and pamphlets without prior permission.

The tweet had drawn flak back then also and had, in 2019, led to a US labour judge pronouncing that Tesla had committed a series of violations of the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and 2018. Labour Unions in the US date back to as early as the 19th century and have a strong say in the country’s economy. As of 2020, 7.2 million employees in the public sector and 7.1 million workers in the private sector belonged to unions across the 50 states of America, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

