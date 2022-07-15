Elon Musk's 76-year-old Father Admits He Welcomed A Child With Stepdaughter Jana In 2019

Elon Musk's father Errol has finally admitted that he fathered a secret second love child with Jana Bezuidenhout, his stepdaughter. The 76-year-old Musk patriarch and Jana welcomed a baby daughter back in 2019 but only announced the news on July 13, boasting to The Sun that "the only reason we are on Earth is to reproduce."

Notably, just a week after it was reported that Elon fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence business Neuralink, the Tesla CEO had said that the Earth is facing a "Population Collapse," and humans must breed more. Errol told the media agency that Jana's pregnancy was "unplanned" and that they are no longer living together due to their 41-year age difference.

"It’s not practical. She’s 35. Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me. Any man who marries a (younger) woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap and that gap is going to show itself," Errol told The Sun.

The complicated Musk Family

The Musk family tree is intricate, and it becomes more so every day. Elon has fathered 10 children, compared to seven for Errol. Engineer Errol, a well-to-do South African, wed model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, and the two had three children together: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

The couple divorced in 1979, and after that Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow with two children, including Jana. Errol and Heide shared two biological children, but he also assisted in raising Jana, who was just 4 years old when he married Heide. After 18 years of marriage, Errol and Heide ultimately got a divorce.

The Musk family, however, was shocked when Jana fell pregnant with Errol's child back in 2017. It led to a terrible feud between Errol and Elon, with the Tesla CEO enraged that his father had impregnated his stepsister. The unanticipated pregnancy however, has left Errol's other kids feeling uncomfortable and "shocked" as well.

"They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister," Errol admitted, The Sun reported.

