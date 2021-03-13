Elon Musk's 'erratic' Tweets Exposed Company To Severe Losses; Investor Sues Tesla Board

A Tesla Inc. investor had sued CEO Elon Musk and its board in Delaware, claiming that Musk has exposed the company to billions in potential liability and market losses by continuing to send "erratic" tweets, despite a settlement with regulators requiring pre-approval of his social media activity.

The complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, says, "Further unchecked tweeting by Musk could have severe ramifications on the company's ability to secure financing and it drives out the very voices in the company meant to stand up to him and protect investors."

The complaint by the investor highlighted several Musk posts on the social media platform Twitter. It also included his assessment mast May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high", prompting a more than $13 billion tumble in Tesla's market value. Chase Gharrity, the plaintiff, said Musk's actions and the directors' inaction have caused "substantial financial harm," and that they should pay damages to Palo Alto, California-based Tesla for breaching their fiduciary duties.

The lawsuit was filed even though Tesla's share price has soared nearly fivefold since Musk's "too high" tweet, giving Tesla a valuation well above $600 billion, and the SEC has not publicly accused Musk of recent violations. "It could pressure the SEC into taking some sort of recourse," said Charles Elson, a University of Delaware professor and corporate governance specialist. However, Tesla did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment. Gharrity's lawyers, Musk's lawyers in the SEC case, and the SEC did not immediately respond to similar requests.