Elon Musk's Glaring 'X' Sign On Twitter HQ Sparks Police Probe, Leaving Netizens Unhappy

A sign illuminating Elon Musk's supposedly favourite letter 'X' atop the company's headquarters in San Francisco, US, appears to have locked horns with authorities for not having the necessary permits. The sign that was installed outside the building on Friday as part of the social media giant's rebranding, but gained no permit to ensure that it is safe structure-wise.

“A building permit is required to make sure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely. Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign," Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said in a statement on Sunday.

The glaring sign is now under investigation. A complaint that was filed over the weekend revealed that an inspector visited the building on Friday to inform the company that it was violating rules. When the official asked to access the roof to closely inspect the sign, he was rejected, as two staffers argued that it was only a “temporary lighted sign for an event."

When building inspectors tried for a second time to reach the roof the next day, they were "denied again by tenant." Matt Dorsey, the supervisor of District 6 where the headquarters stand, said that Twitter appeared to be in an “adversarial posture” when it denied entry to authorities.

“I would like to sort of extend an olive branch. I think there’s a lot of people in city government who would welcome the opportunity to work with a large employer like X, and let’s figure out what we’re going to do with the sign, but we can have a good productive partnership with a city employer," he said.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Social media users weigh in

But the handling of the issue by officials in San Francisco did not sit right with social media users. Taking to Twitter, some pointed out that the city has bigger problems to focus on. "Musk *wants* to get in a fight with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and they are going to walk right into this one. It won’t look good for them. There’s a lot of other more important things they should be spending their time on (housing, affordability, safety, reviving downtown & small businesses) but they won’t be able to help themselves," wrote one user.

"Some of you are mocking Elon for this. Ur missing the point. San Fran does not prosecute crime, drugs, car break ins, Robberies, ect.. but they will go deep against this sign. Elon wants them to send in the swat team OVER A SIGN, while people r getting mugged on the street below. This is beautiful," another added.