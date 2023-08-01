Elon Musk's Glowing 'X' Logo Removed From Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Read To Know Why

The X logo of Elon Musk's company has been taken down by the San Francisco authorities, Reuters reported.

The San Francisco high-rise that serves as the headquarters of Elon Musk's microblogging company X, formerly known as Twitter, no longer features giant X logo.

This comes after the company's headquarters on Market Street in downtown San Francisco had installed a large X logo on their roof over the weekend. Following this, 24 complaints were filed with the city building department due to the intrusive lights that bothered neighbouring residents.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz

The large and bright '𝕏' logo that sat on top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter has been taken down.



The large and bright '𝕏' logo that sat on top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter has been taken down.

Neighbours call X logo 'a danger'

While sharing the details on the matter through mail, the spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection said, “This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled,” reported Guardian. He added, "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure." According to the X tech company, the removal was voluntary, as per multiple reports.

Over the weekend, locals residing nearby have recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing. However, many of them have criticized its intrusive lights. One of the residents Patricia Wallinga said, " It was “a danger” and “a clown show”. “I thought it was lightning, and I was very confused. I went to my window, I looked around, I didn’t see anything. I thought it was maybe a police siren," reported CBS News.

Meanwhile, Attorney George Wolf has shared that residents have the right to approve or reject such a development. “It’s very, very reckless [for Musk] to do things this way … It just sounds like it’s just his normal means of doing business. Break things and try and fix them later,” added Wolf.

The Department of Building Inspection officials have released a report on the matter of the giant and glowing X logo in which they mentioned that company representatives denied roof access twice to city officials, who were seeking to inspect the logo.