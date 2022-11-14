Elon Musk's Mother Asks Critics To 'stop Being Mean' To Her Son, Calls Him 'genius'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on Sunday asked Twitteratis, who are apparently her son's staunch and most vocal critics, to “stop being mean to him." Maye alleged that her son's massive success gets him “a lot of hate" online. Further, she defended the world’s richest man, saying that he is a “genius," during a BBC documentary recorded in the United Kingdom. CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recently came under the brunt of public rage and anger as well as a barrage of criticism since his $44bn purchase of Twitter and his firing of the key employees at the firm.

Musk, thus far, has rampantly fired nearly half of the company’s 7,500 staff including top executives who overlooked the security, safety, and privacy issues at the platform. He also rolled out new changes including an $8-per-month verification system for the blue checkmark verified accounts.

'He gets a lot of hate...'

At The Elon Musk Show, the mother of Twitter's new founder said, “With those companies [like Twitter] he [Musk] gets a lot of hate." Her remarks followed US president Joe Biden's comments that Musk’s ties to foreign nations and funding are “worth being looked at". “I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate – I’m not suggesting that I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at. That’s all I’ll say,” Biden said during a press conference.

Saudi Arabians are apparently the ‘second-largest investors’ in Tesla CEO Musk's Twitter deal. This came to light after the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said in a statement that it will continue holding the shares valued at $1.89 billion in Twitter Inc purchased by Tesla CEO. Musk's $44 billion deal has since been under the radar for massive Saudi funding. This has also raised concerns about the future of the social media firm.

The SpaceX founder's purchase has been shrouded in mystery as it also involves equity from other investors based in Saudi Arabia. Alwaleed, a Saudi prince, and CEO of the Kingdom Holding company is among the investors of $1.89 billion nearly 35 million shares. In a press release lately, Alwaleed announced that his company's shares in Twitter will "roll over" to the new Twitter, one now owned by Musk. "The deal is in line with the long-term investment strategy for which Kingdom Holding Company is known," the release stated. Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding is reportedly 16.9% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund which is chaired by the crown prince and the current prime minister Mohammed Bin Salman popularly known as MbS.