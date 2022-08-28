Elon Musk's Mother Says She 'sleeps In The Garage' When Visiting Her Son In Texas

In a shocking revelation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother claimed that she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her billionaire son in Texas, the United States. Speaking to The Sunday Times, 74-year-old Maye Musk delved into a variety of subjects including her bond with her son, who is currently the world’s richest person. Maye, who presently resides in New York City, noted that despite having a $125 billion valuation, SpaceX's headquarters are not very opulent. Notably, California-based SpaceX is a company that manufactures spacecraft, conducts space launches, and provides satellite communications.

“I have to sleep in the garage when I visit my son (Musk) in Texas. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site," Maye told The Sunday Times. When asked about her son's accomplishments, Maye remarked that she had given him the nickname "Genius Boy" since she noticed how smart Musk was even before he turned three. She further stated that Musk had a knack for remembering everything he read.

Elon Musk's mother recalls her son's childhood days

"He was always absorbing information. We could ask him anything. This was before the internet. I guess now we would call him the internet,” Maye added. According to reports, Musk developed his own computer game in 1983, putting his intelligence to practice for the first time. Recalling this, the SpaceX founder's mother stated that she had shown the game to several college students, who were astounded to know Musk's knowledge about the coding shortcuts. “Those students were in their second and third year in computer science and they were very impressed,” Maye said.

Elon is 'not at all' interested in his possessions: Maye Musk

Musk's mother further revealed that although her son is the world's richest person, he is "not at all" interested in possessions. Notably, 51-year-old Elon is the eldest son of Maye and Errol Musk, however, the couple separated in 1979. According to reports, Maye relocated to Canada with Elon and his siblings Kimbal and Tosca after her divorce.

She recalled the hard times and stated that it was "horrifying" as the family was going through persistent financial problems. “There were hard times. Tosca and I were joking the other day about how we all lived in a one-bedroom apartment for a year. Back then, I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids," Maye told The Sunday Times.

(Image: AP)