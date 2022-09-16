Elon Musk's Pics & Private Mementos With Ex Auctioned For Whopping Amount, Know Details

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's college pictures along with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne were recently at an auction house in the US and were sold out for a whopping amount of more than ₹ 1.3 crores ($1,65,000). According to New York Post, the Boston-based RR Auction said that the photos were a collection of never-seen-before pictures along with "memorabilia" from Musk's college sweetheart Jenifer. Amid the auction process, the billionaire fuelled up the excitement after he had changed his Twitter profile picture with the ones on sale.

As per various media reports, Gwynne and Musk started dating in 1994 when they both worked as resident advisers in a university dorm. The glossy pictures from his college days showed 51-year-old Musk looking every bit the normal student before his meteoric rise to success. The old pictures showed him goofing off in a dorm room, hanging out with his fellow resident advisers, and cuddling with his girlfriend.

Elon Musk's pictures with ex auctioned

As per Page Six, the things that were auctioned included 18 candid photos of the entrepreneur as a baby-faced economics student at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as several other mementoes of Musk and Gwynne's time together. New York Post also claimed that other than the pictures, a gold necklace with a small green emerald that Elon Musk gave Gwynne for her birthday, was also sold out for $51,000 which converts to an amount just above ₹ 40 lacs.

Other than this, the birthday card Musk signed to Gwynne, calling her “Boo-Boo,” sold for nearly $17,000. Moreover, a picture of Musk and Gwynne posing with four other resident advisors before a school formal in 1995 sold for $1,765, the auction house said.

Meanwhile, Twitter, Inc. announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced merger agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash. Based on a preliminary tabulation of the stockholder vote, approximately 98.6% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting approved the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/ItsintheBagTv