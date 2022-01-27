Elon Musk's Tesla Earns $5.5 Bn In 2021; To Focus On Increasing Manufacturing Capacity

Elon Musk's Tesla earned $5.519 billion in yearly net income in 2021, which is $721 million more than in 2020, Musk announced on Wednesday, January 26. The electric vehicle company delivered 936,172 vehicles in 2021, failing by a little margin to cross one million. As per a report by Sputnik, Tesla produced 305,840 automobiles in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is a 70% increase over the previous year.

However, Musk pointed out that the supply-chain issue continues to be a stumbling barrier in the production of electric vehicles. Musk added that while they had supply chain problems throughout the year, as did everyone else, they managed to raise the volumes by about 90%, last year. He stated that their own plants have been running below capacity for several quarters as the supply chain has become the primary restricting factor, which is likely to persist until 2022, according to the Sputnik report.

No new Tesla vehicles this year, says Musk

Musk stated that he does not intend to release new vehicles this year, and will be focusing on increasing the manufacturing capacity of his electric vehicles. He said that if they launch new vehicles, their total vehicle output will fall and launching new vehicles this year will make no sense. He also believes that 2022 is the year they will be looking at production locations to see what makes the most sense, with potentially some news by the end of this year.

Earlier, Tesla announced that the first Model Y car to be produced at its new Austin, Texas factory. The company also emphasised its contentious Full Self-Driving (FSD) product, according to the Sputnik report. Musk said that several major upgrades to the FSD feature are planned in the next few months. The business stated that its FSD software is now being tested on public roads by owners in almost 60,000 vehicles in the United States.

US safety inspectors probing complaint regarding the FSD safety

Meanwhile, US safety inspectors are looking into a complaint regarding the safety of FSD as well as why Tesla cars, using an automatic system, have repeatedly collided with parked vehicles, according to an AP report. Also, shareholders are expecting updates on the company's long-delayed heavy-duty Semi truck and experimental Cybertruck pickup.

(Image: AP)