'Elon Musk⁩ Arrives, Twitter Changes, Brakes Come Off' Claims Republican Leader Ted Cruz

Just four days following the acquisition of the microblogging platform Twitter, Elon Musk has announced the implementation of several rules on the platform which included the announcement to charge $20 a week for Twitter’s verification badge. Meanwhile, Republican leader Ted Cruz has claimed that since the takeover of Twitter by the billionaire, his follower count has increased significantly.

⁦Obvious: @elonmusk⁩ arrives, @twitter changes.



In the NINE days before Elon got there, I gained a total 10,997 followers.



The INSTANT Elon & his sink walked in (but not even a day before), the brakes came off.



In the last FOUR days, I’ve gained 85,552…and counting. pic.twitter.com/EXrt2mV95S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2022

Sharing the numbers via a tweet, Cruz wrote, “⁦Obvious: Elon Musk⁩ arrives, Twitter changes.” He informed the users that he gained 10,997 followers nine days prior to Musk’s takeover while stating that the numbers increased to 85,552 followers after Musk took control of the helm of the microblogging platform. “The INSTANT Elon & his sink walked in (but not even a day before), the brakes came off,” wrote Ted Cruz.

Changes expected on Twitter following Musk’s takeover

Among the first amendments to the platform’s functioning announced by Elon Musk was his intention to scrap the life bans on users who violate Twitter’s terms of use. Musk had stated that he plans to do away with the life bans and restore the Twitter handles of high-profile personalities such as Donald Trump, whose accounts were suspended by Twitter previously.

Another change expected from Musk over his newly acquired social media platform is the change in the character count of a tweet. The current character count on Twitter is 280 characters per tweet, something Musk has talked about previously.

Furthermore, Musk had stated that he intended to make Twitter the ultimate place for free speech. Musk also has plans to transform the platform into "X, the everything app". Meanwhile, Musk has received fresh investment from the co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz.

Jack Dorsey transferred his entire stake in the firm, consisting of 18 million shares, on October 31. The shares are worth around $978 million at the buyout price of $54.20. Meanwhile, the Saudi Prince rolled over his 34.948 million shares of Twitter, valued at $54.20 per share.