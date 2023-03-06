Emails Show Dr Fauci Prompted Drafting Of Publication To 'disprove' Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

A trove of new data and emails retrieved by the US House Republicans relating to the probe into the origin of the novel coronavirus has revealed that the Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci, who publicly disproved the theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, had actually been deceptive. "On February 1, 2020, Dr Fauci, Dr Francis Collins, and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19."

It was on this conference call that Dr. Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China," the report noted. Further, it was told to them, "it may have been intentionally genetically manipulated."

Fauci, although, did not confidently say that he may have overseen a scientific paper that proves the theory, which Democrats at the time dismissed as "conspiracy."

New evidence released by the Select Subcommittee suggests that Dr Fauci “prompted” the drafting of a publication that would “disprove” the lab leak theory, the authors of the paper skewed available evidence to achieve that goal, and Dr Jeremy Farrar went uncredited despite significant involvement.

Farrar sent an email requesting that the term unlikely be replaced with "improbable" in the paper's sentence. The edited version then read: "It is unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 arose through laboratory manipulation of an existing SARS-related coronavirus." Fauci said that he had a "completely open mind" about the origin of the coronavirus that caused millions of deaths worldwide, but added that the scientific evidence "strongly" indicates that it did not leak from the Wuhan lab accidentally.

Director of NIAID asked, "Does that mean we've ruled out that there was something funny going on and it leaked? Absolutely [not]."

Paper 'commissioned, prompted or approved' with a final say by Dr Fauci

The scientific paper titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, cited by Fauci to speculate the then SARS-CoV-2 origin from the Chinese Wuhan laboratory was written in February 2020. The paper itself may have been commissioned, prompted or "approved" with a final say by Dr Fauci himself. He, however, pretended to not know the author at a White House press conference alongside the then US President Donald Trump. Dr Fauci is being accused of "pretending" that he had nothing to do with the paper that he cited as the "evidence" and proof that the COVID-19 causing virus that triggered the pandemic worldwide had leaked from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“There was a study recently,” Fauci, at the time, had told reporters on April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus conference, citing paper that he had links with.

Republic had reported in November, 2020 about the scientific community's report in June, 2021 claiming that there's “damning” science that strongly indicates that COVID-19 was man-made and was optimized in a lab for maximum infectivity before leading to a pandemic. Dr. Steven Quay and Richard Muller published two crucial pieces of evidence to back the claim that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in a laboratory.

Firstly, they said, SARS-CoV-2 was found to have the nature of gain-of-function research which includes scientists tweaking the genome of the virus to make it more infectious or lethal. This, they speculated, was being experimented with in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Secondly, they noted that the coronavirus pathogen had a genetic footprint that was never before observed in a natural coronavirus occurring in animals. Quay is the founder of US-based biopharmaceutical company Atossa Therapeutics and Muller is a Physics professor at the University of California Berkeley.

In March 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also released its first report that nullified that the novel coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, Beijing, the then epicentre of the disease.

Fauci was asked during the briefing whether coronavirus had leaked from a Chinese lab, “where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human." To this, he had responded, “So, the paper will be available. I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you.” Fauci did not mention that he may have anything to do with the research paper. The research was done just four days after Fauci and his National Institutes of Health (NIH) chief, Francis Collins, spoke to authors about the possibility that COVID-19 may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, and also could have been "genetically engineered."