Eminent Indian Americans recognised for excellence by GOPIO

Washington, Oct 4 (PTI) Eminent Indian Americans were on Sunday recognised for their excellence in community service by Virginia State Chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

Dr V K Raju was presented the award for excellence in the field of medicine, Dr Vikram Raya in entrepreneurship, Ram B Gupta in education, Korak Ray in innovation and research, Inderjit S Saluja in journalism, Nilima Mehra in media, Vinita Tiwari in arts and culture and Jenetha Reddy in philanthropy in advocacy.

“Indian Americans have significantly contributed to building strong relationships between India and the United States towards economic, social, educational, and cultural progress of both these great nations,” said GOPIO Virginia president Jay Bhandari.

“Today we are honouring eight brilliant individuals,” he said addressing a select gathering in a Virginia suburb of Washington DC.

Congressman Don Beyer congratulated the awardees and praised the Indian Americans for their contribution in socio-economic development of the United States.

“Your work to honour and raise awareness of the important contributions made by people of Indian origin to our nation’s economy, and their contributions to medicine, science, and the arts, fosters unity and inspires even greater achievements by the Indian Diaspora in the United States,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a message on the occasion. PTI LKJ RHL

