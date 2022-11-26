Emmanuel Macron To Express Worries During Talks With Biden About US Industrial Subsidies

During discussions with United States President Joe Biden in Washington next week, French President Emmanuel Macron will express worries over the consequences of American industry subsidies and tax cuts, a top French official noted on Friday, as per ANI citing a news agency.

Furthermore, the French President, who recently returned from the United Nations climate meeting in Egypt, was scheduled to meet with the leaders of his nation's most climate-damaging businesses to put pressure on them to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the face of increased competition from the US and China.

Macron was anticipated to discuss potential state subsidies

The goal of the gathering in the Elysee presidential residence in Paris was to expedite the reduction of carbon emissions, which calls for new technology and billions of dollars worth of investments. Macron was anticipated to discuss potential state subsidies to encourage polluting firms to take action in more detail, Associated Press reported. Further, at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Macron urged all countries to "continue to take action" in order to address the climate emergency.

According to the Associated Press report, 20% of France's total national greenhouse gas emissions come from industry. Over 30 French and multinational organisations, whose leadership had gathered at the Elysee, possess roughly 50 industrial sites in France, which make up more than half of these emissions. Major manufacturers of cement, steel, aluminum, and other metals and chemicals are among them.

However, the move to new, environmentally friendly technology is expensive, and France and the European Union want to prevent seeing major firms leave the continent and invest elsewhere, such as in the United States and China, according to Elysee.

Meeting the European Union's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 would need changes in the industry.

The government of US President Joe Biden last summer enacted a package that offers billions in climate benefits, specifically created to make the cost of renewable energy significantly cheaper in companies. The action may encourage other countries to take further action, notably China and India, which, together with the US, are the two biggest carbon polluters.

As France lags behind some of its European neighbours in the development of renewable energy, particularly offshore wind farms and solar electricity, Macron has announced steps to speed up the process.

(Image: AP)