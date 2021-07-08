'End Illegal Monopoly Power': US States Sue Google Alleging Violation Of Antitrust Law

As many as 36 US states have filed a lawsuit against Google and alleged that the search engine giant’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. According to AP, the lawsuit alleges that through a series of exclusionary contracts and other anticompetitive conduct in the Google Play Store, Google has deprived Android device users of robust competition that could lead to greater choice and innovation, as well as significantly lower prices for mobile apps. It is worth mentioning that ​​the 144-page complaint, filed in a Northern California federal court, represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the US since last October.

On July 8, New York Attorney General James and the coalition co-led by the attorneys general of Utah, North Carolina, and Tennessee also accused Google of requiring app developers selling in-app digital content through apps purchased via Google's Play Store to use Google Billing as a middleman, forcing app consumers to pay Google's commission up to 30 per cent indefinitely. James reportedly alleged that Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet for many years, however, more recently, it has also become the gatekeeper of digital devices resulting in everyone paying more for the software they use every day.

James said, “Once again, we are seeing Google use its dominance to illegally quash competition and profit to the tune of billions. Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of Android users turn to Google, and only Google, for the millions of applications they may choose to download to their phones and tablets”.

She added, “Worse yet, Google is squeezing the lifeblood out of millions of small businesses that are only seeking to compete. We are filing this lawsuit to end Google's illegal monopoly power and finally give voice to millions of consumers and business owners”.

Lawsuit against Google

As per reports, the lawsuit alleges that the search engine imposes technical barriers that strongly discourage or completely prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. It also alleges that Google builds into Android a series of misleading security warnings and other barriers that discourage users from downloading apps from any source outside Google’s Play Store, effectively foreclosing app developers and app stores from direct distribution to consumers. Further, the lawsuit even alleges that Google buys off its potential competition in the market for app distribution.

“Google forces app developers and app users alike to use Google's payment processing service Google Play Billing to process any payments for purchases of digital content made in apps obtained through the Google Play Store,” it said.

It further went on to state that Google is unlawfully tying the use of Google's payment processor which is a separate service within a separate market for payment processing within apps to distribution through the Google Play Store. By forcing this tie, Google is able to extract an exorbitant processing fee for each transaction, as high as 30 per cent, and many times higher than payment processing fees charged in competitive markets, the lawsuit said.

(With inputs from agencies)



