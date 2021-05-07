Endangered California Condors Invade A Woman's Home, Netizens Says 'scary But Funny'

In a terrifying incident, giant California condors took over a woman’s deck as they absolutely trashed it. Twitter user Seana Lyn shared images of the rare species taking over her mother’s deck in California. According to the caption, there are only 160 of these birds left in California. Also, Lyn wrote that she is in complete awe knowing that her tiny little mom was staring down a bunch of birds half her size from less than 10 ft away trying to shoo them away. “Just got off the phone with mom. So, those that know her will all agree she is one of the strongest women ever”, wrote Lyn.

Condor's crash a woman's deck

Lyn shared images of the condors having chits stuck on their feathers with different numbers written on them. She wrote that the condors keep hanging out on her mother’s roof and railings messing with stuff and pooping everywhere. She wrote, “Trees are fine but not the house please”. Updating on the incident, in another tweet, Lyn wrote, “Checked in with mom, they’re still hanging out ominously on one of her trees but thankfully are not on the house at the moment. She’s reaching out to some condor groups to alert them so they can observe the birds and maybe help keep them off her house”.

As per the recent update on May 6, Lyn’s mother gave two of the condors a “shower” with a hose. “Now they’re back chilling with the rest of the flock on her tree. Watching. Waiting. Doing condor things”, Lyn wrote.

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 5, 2021

Netizens react

"Birds can be very spiritual beings. They are watchers and messengers. If your mom is a good person, they may be trying to warn her of something. Is everything else ok with her?", wrote a Twitter user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Something strange is happening with birds. I saw on the news last week where dozens of birds flew in this persons home. It was crazy. Then the 1st of the year I saw an entire flock of birds that died mid air, they all dropped dead in a park at once".

Dear California Condor Restoration Program, please come collect your condors, they have become too powerful. — Alex Singer (@sfeertheorist) May 5, 2021

Your mom has been adopted by a critically endangered species. I’d call that an honor… once she clears anything breakable off the deck. (Srsly, that’s AWESOME…) — Amy Mebberson 🇦🇺🍻🇺🇸 (@amymebberson) May 5, 2021

I feel bad for laughing as hard as I am at this. Just. 10% of the local population of these critically endangered animals show up to have an uninvited house party. Incredible. — fatal egg mistake (@ploverkid) May 5, 2021

Tell your mom to give in and hand over the elk carcass. They know she has it. — felinecannonball 😷 (@feline_cannon) May 5, 2021

They're flaunting those ID tags like they're freaking Hell's Angels jackets. I AM #52, YOU TELL THEM WHO PECKED YOUR INSULATION OPEN. — Hot personality, hateful like hatred (@snoringbaby) May 5, 2021

