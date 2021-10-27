Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales' Population Declining Close To 20-year-low

Scientists of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium reveal that one of the world's rarest marine mammals, the North Atlantic right whale lost over 10% of its population last year. The whale population dropped to 336 in 2020 from 366 in 2019. This is the lowest estimate in two decades.

According to Scott Kraus of North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, no one who works with right whales believes the species will be able to survive. He further said that they can try to recover if the humans stop murdering the species and allow them to focus their efforts on seeking food and habitats free of fatal hazards.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors and regulates ocean concerns on behalf of the federal government, emphasised that the group's research is preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed. However, Allison Ferreira, the agency representative, shares the worry over the decline of right whales. North Atlantic right whales, according to Ferreira, are one of the world's most endangered species. The most recent estimate confirms the severe fall in right whale abundance that has been documented over the last decade.

For years, conservationists have focused on the whales, which may weigh up to 61,235 kg. Recent conservation efforts in the United States have resulted in increased regulations on lobster fishing in the United States, as well as opposition from the fishing industry. The regulations come into force this year with the goal of reducing the number of rope lines connecting buoys to lobster and crab traps. The limits, however, sparked a flurry of challenges, and a federal judge ruled this month that fishermen can continue to fish in an area off the coast of Maine that was set to be closed to their gear until further notice.

Right whales used to be common in the waters off New England, but they were nearly extinct during the commercial whaling era due to high oil concentrations. For more than half a century, the United States government has designated them as endangered. Off the coasts of New England and Canada, right whales eat and mate. After that, they move hundreds of kilometres to calving grounds off the coasts of Georgia and Florida in the fall, before returning north in the spring.

