Enes Kanter Alleges Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Did 'nothing For Black Community'

Turkish born American basketball player for the Boston Celtics of the NBA, Enes Kanter, said b-ball legend Michael Jordan did "nothing for the black community" and accused him of focusing on the "sale of his shoes", The Hill reported. Notably, citing an interview of a United States-based media organisation. Notably, the player for the Boston Celtics was speaking about the veteran player during an interview with CNN's host Pamela Brown on Monday. During the interview, he compared Jordan with LeBron James who was recently suspended for his roles in an ugly confrontation during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game.

Watch a small clip of the interview of Enes Kanter:

Enes Kanter just called out Michael Jordan on CNN: “Michael Jordan has not done anything for the black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales.” @EnesKanter @Jumpman23 @Nike @KingJames @celtics pic.twitter.com/6P06F1NYD0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 21, 2021

"Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money," The Hill quoted Turkish born player as saying during an interview with CNN.

"I feel like we need to call out these athletes. At least Lebron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America," added Kanter. "But Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are," he added.

Kanter called Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government



Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the 29-year-old sportsman has not accused Jordan of the first time during a television interview. Several times, Kanter used his name to criticise his stand over the pro-Chinese policies. Recently, Kanter posted a video calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator and added Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!

Besides Jordan, Kanter also dragged James for staying quiet on his advertisement partner, Nike's, practices in Beijing while benefiting from shoes made in the country. Meanwhile, while replying to the allegations levelled by Kanter, James, during a press conference, said he’s not going to waste his “energy” on Kanter, reported The Hill. "I think if you know me, you know I don't give too many people my energy," James said. "He's definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He's trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won't comment too much on that," The Hill quoted James as saying during the presser.

Image: AP