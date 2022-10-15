'Enough': Joe Biden Denounces Mass Shooting By Teenager In Raleigh That Kills 5 People

US President Joe Biden expressed shock over the "mindless" gun violence that has killed at least five people and injured several on Friday. "Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement, in response to recent gun violence in Raleigh, North Carolina, that left five people dead and two wounded. Shockingly, the accused was identified as a 15-year-old and is currently in a hospital. According to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, the teenager is in critical condition following his arrest, however, she did not elaborate on how he was injured. The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested.

Commenting on the mass shooting, Biden acknowledged that gun violence has soared tremendously in recent years and noted the incidents became so common that many killings do not even make the news anymore. Earlier, Biden called gun violence-- an epidemic and said he would not give up fighting against it. "I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he wrote on Twitter following an attack during the Independence Day Parade. Governor Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.” and added, “No neighbourhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”

The suspect is contained, but please stay tuned to Raleigh Police Department, as they are the investigating agency for this incident.



Again, we sincerely apologize to our social media community. (2/2) — Knightdale, NC (@KdaleNC) October 14, 2022

Posted Thursday, 10/13, 9:17 pm. We apologize for posting conflicting information regarding the situation involving this evening's active shooter. We received information from officials at the scene, but this continues to be a fluid and ongoing situation. (1/2) — Knightdale, NC (@KdaleNC) October 14, 2022

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to “help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House. Earlier in April 2021-- months after taking charge of the country-- Biden had called the gun violence an "epidemic and an international embarrassment." "It is actually a public health crisis," the US President had said during remarks at the White House.