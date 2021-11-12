Entrepreneur Hires Woman To Slap Him Whenever He's On Facebook; Elon Musk Reacts

In an odd attempt, an Indian-American entrepreneur hired a woman to slap him every time he logs into his Facebook account. Maneesh Sethi, the founder of the wearable device brand Pavlok, reportedly hired a woman named Kara for $8 an hour to monitor his screen and slap him if he went on the social media platform. Sethi's act was advertised on Craigslist in 2012 and has since gained popularity on social media nine years later after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to it with two 'fire' emojis.

A Twitterati shared Manish's post on his handle. The caption read, 'The story of Maneesh Sethi, the computer programmer who hired a woman to slap him in the face every time he used Facebook, resulting in massive productivity increase.' Since being shared, the post has received approximately 11.4k likes and 1.3k retweets.

The story of Maneesh Sethi, the computer programmer who hired a woman to slap him in the face every time he used Facebook, resulting in massive productivity increase [read more: https://t.co/Q5fKjYtFSo] pic.twitter.com/d8pnt3Jd8k — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 10, 2021

In 2012, Sethi realised he wanted to increase his productivity, so he went to Craigslist looking for a person who would be willing to slap him every time he opened Facebook while he was supposed to be working. 'I hired a girl on Craigslist to slap me in the face every time I used Facebook,' he explained in his blog, adding that the results of his experiment were astounding. According to the Pavlok CEO's blog, he hired a woman named Kara for $8 an hour to slap him every time he strayed off task - and his productivity skyrocketed to 98%.

Elon Musk reacts to the tweet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk noticed a photo of Sethi being slapped by Kara for opening Facebook after it resurfaced on Twitter. Elon Musk responded with two 'fire' emojis' to Manish's picture of being slapped. Musk's tweet has nearly 10,000 'likes,' but it has left Sethi with more questions than answers.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

Sethi was sceptical of Musk's response, wondering if the 'fire' emojis represented his 'Icarus flying too close to the sun' moment. Sethi's response read, 'I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell.'

I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

Image: Twitter/AP