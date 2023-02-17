EPA Crew Continues Probe Into Norfolk Southern Train Derail Incident At Van Buren Township

Emergency crews have been working on the scene of a Norfolk Southern train derailment, on Thursday, near Detroit that has sent several train cars off the tracks, said Detroit authorities. The videos of the incident of the derailment in Van Buren Township showed that numerous train cars from the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks, reported AP. Only one train car in the train was carrying hazardous materials, which is reportedly showing no sign of leaking or damage, shared officials.

Derailment of the train near Detroit

As per the media reports, the incident of the derailment just took before 9:00 am in an area west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Due to the derailment, the tracks have been damaged and the wheels have been disconnected from some rail cars.

"There were no reported injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment." said Police.

The authorities have advised motorists and residents to avoid the area as the Environmental Protection Agency, US has been probing into the derailment incident. Further, several roads have been Several local roads were temporarily closed by the derailment. Taking to Twitter, Rep. Debbie Dingell wrote, "According to @EPA , who responded to the train derailment in Van Buren, the majority of derailed cars were empty and none of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials."

According to @EPA, who responded to the train derailment in Van Buren, the majority of derailed cars were empty and none of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) February 16, 2023

Further, she shared that the rail car which was containing hazardous material was not derailed.

A rail car containing hazardous material was not derailed and was decoupled from the derailed cars and moved further down the tracks. The 31 derailed cars are currently being placed back on track. Thanks to the @EPA for their prompt response. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) February 16, 2023

On the other hand, the administrator of the EPA, Michael Regan wrote, " Today I visited the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — a terrible incident that has rightfully shaken this community to its core. But I want residents to know: @EPA will be here as long as it takes the ensure the health and safety of this community."

Today I visited the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — a terrible incident that has rightfully shaken this community to its core.



But I want residents to know: @EPA will be here as long as it takes the ensure the health and safety of this community. pic.twitter.com/xNSGduandy — Michael Regan, U.S. EPA (@EPAMichaelRegan) February 16, 2023

In another tweet, which was posted earlier, Michael Regan shared that EPA is holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the derailment incident. Further, he shared that on February 10 EPA issued a letter to Norfolk Southern to release the document specifying the hazardous contaminants. They have also outlined cleanup actions at the site and are being held accountable under the law.