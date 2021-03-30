Epstein's Ex-girlfriend Faces New Charges, Including Sex Trafficking Of 14-year-old Girl

Sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, were added on March 29 as prosecutors alleged that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females to provide “sexualised messages” to Epstein in return for cash. According to AP, the charges, contained in a superseding indictment return by a Manhattan grand jury, alleged that Epstein and Maxwell conspired between 1995 and 2004. Prosecutors have said that during the aforementioned period, Epstein was paying Maxwell to manage his properties.

As per reports, the rewritten indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against maxwell. It took allegations beyond earlier charges, which had alleged that the 59-year-old recruited three girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997 and sometimes joined in the abuse. The indictment also added that maxwell and Epstein had an intimate relationship during those years.

Further, the indictment added a fourth girl to the allegations and said that she was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence. It also said that Maxwell groomed the unidentified girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein through multiple means, including by giving her lingerie and hundreds of dollars in cash and by encouraging the girl to recruit other young females to provide “sexualised massages” to Epstein, who killed himself at a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019.

The indictment said Maxwell “facilitated Jeffrey Epstein's access to minor victims knowing that he had a sexual preference for underage girls and that he intended to engage in sexual activity with those victims.” READ | Harvard punishes professor who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Maxwell’s bail packages rejected

It is worth noting that Maxwell has remained in federal jail without bail after a judge three times rejected bail packages, the last of which included offers to renounce her citizenships in the UK and France, to be kept in place by armed guards and to post $28.5 million in assets. She has pleaded guilty to charges brought a year after Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges. She has also appealed the bail rejections.

Previously, Maxwell’s lawyers had even challenged the charges against her and had said that they were obtained unjustly and didn’t properly allege the crime. They said that the indictment also violated an agreement federal prosecutors made a dozen years ago not to charge Epstein or those who worked for him. Prosecutors, on the other hand, on Monday acknowledged that the rewritten indictment may require defence lawyers to supplement their arguments to dismiss charges. However, the government also promised not to bring another rewritten indictment against her if lawyers do not request to postpone a trial scheduled for July 12.

(Image & inputs: AP)

