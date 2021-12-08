Epstein's Victims Testify Against Ghislaine Maxwell; Reveal Several Sexual Abuse Incidents

This article contains distressing details and depictions of survivor’s sexual abuse

Now in her 30s, a sexual assault victim in child sex trafficking case trial of late disgraced American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in her shocking testimony revealed on Tuesday that Epstein’s longtime companion, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell inspected and preyed on her as a troubled teen, telling her that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends".

Identified to her jurors with just her first name Carolyn at the Manhattan federal court, the then 14-year-old visited Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida mansion, two or three times per week in the early 2000s, where she was made to set up a massage room for Epstein, the fourth accuser said in her testimony.

"She came in and felt my boobs, my hips, and my buttocks, and said that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. She said that I had a great body type." "Who?" prosecutor Maurene Comey asked. "Maxwell," Carolyn replied.

$300 was 'a lot of money'

Carolyn, on Tuesday, December 7, disclosed details of how she was sexually exploited by Epstein, lured and sexually molested and groped by his companion Maxwell, 59, who allegedly recruited and groomed teenage girls for her employer and boyfriend.

Recounting her younger days, the third accuser testified to the court that the British socialite arranged paid "massages" for Epstein that turned sexually abusive, with Epstein inappropriately touching her breasts and buttocks, fondling her as she was asked to strip and give nude massages at the age of 14. The woman testified that she felt "broken" but continued going to Epstein because she was too young and $300 was "a lot of money". She was then asked by jurors to identify Epstein from a photograph.

"I told her [Maxwell] I was 14," she said, adding that she gave Epstein more than 100 sexual massages at the Palm Beach estate ever since she was introduced to him by Virginia Roberts-Giuffre. When she gave birth to her first child at 18 years of age, the said accuser stopped visiting him. She said that Epstein asked her if she had any younger friends. "I said ‘no’, and that’s when I realized I was too old," she testified.

“Something sexual happened every single time,” Carolyn, who chose not to reveal her last name, reportedly told jurors in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to other counts. However, she has denied all the charges of child sex trafficking. Epstein committed suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in 2019 as trials for sex-trafficking charges were ongoing.

'Aspiring entertainer' girl aged 14 gets sexually abused

Jurors, last week, heard from Jane, a pseudonym for a woman in her early 40s now, who chose not to reveal her true identity. The accuser told the court that she was first abused by Epstein when she was 14, in the mid-1990s.

Another woman mentioned in the court indictment as a minor victim was known by the first name Kate, who testified on Monday with US District Judge Alison Nathan, saying that she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 17. Both the minors were aspiring entertainers and Maxwell promised them to advance their careers.

In her shocking revelation, the woman identified under the pseudonym "Jane" also told the court that she was taken to former US President Donald Trump along with Epstein, who took her to Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old. She was flown on a private plane 'several times along with Prince Andrew and celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang', her testimony court document cited by the American press reveals. However, she did not accuse former President Trump of sexually assaulting her.

US media outlets reached out to Trump for comment as jurors already explored Epstein's connections to high-profile prominent American figures like Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. Both Trump and Epstein were photographed together with former US president’s then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, the ex-First Lady of the US.

The duo share residences in the same location in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York. "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy," Trump told New York Magazine in 2002, adding that he wishes Maxwell “well” when asked by a reporter about her child sex trafficking charge.